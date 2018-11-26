Boeing Co (BA) Shares Bought by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 2.1% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $19,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,415,662 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,488,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,959 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,928,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,989,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,158,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,730,674,000 after acquiring an additional 227,374 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 33,457.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,700,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,898,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $972,457,000 after acquiring an additional 56,375 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $1,750,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total value of $602,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $387.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Argus reissued a “fair value” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $426.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.21.

Shares of BA opened at $312.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $264.53 and a fifty-two week high of $394.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $25.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is 56.81%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

