B&M Euro VALUE/ADR (BMRRY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

B&M Euro VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get B&M Euro VALUE/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of B&M Euro VALUE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

BMRRY traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,822. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.17. B&M Euro VALUE/ADR has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About B&M Euro VALUE/ADR

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B&M Euro VALUE/ADR (BMRRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for B&M Euro VALUE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M Euro VALUE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.