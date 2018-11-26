Bloom (BLT) Price Tops $0.0723 on Top Exchanges

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last seven days, Bloom has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bloom token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0723 or 0.00001889 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Bittrex and AirSwap. Bloom has a market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $10,417.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.21 or 0.02726572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00128035 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00190109 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.94 or 0.08423612 BTC.

Bloom Token Profile

Bloom’s launch date was November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,861,697 tokens. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io . The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, TOPBTC, Bibox, AirSwap, Upbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

