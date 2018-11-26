Blocktix 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $624,595.00 (TIX)

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last week, Blocktix has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blocktix has a market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $624,595.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocktix token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00003034 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009407 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.17 or 0.02701157 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00128586 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00189816 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.26 or 0.08499958 BTC.

Blocktix Profile

Blocktix was first traded on July 7th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official website for Blocktix is blocktix.io . Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blocktix Token Trading

Blocktix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocktix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocktix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

