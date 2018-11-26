Blackmoon (BMC) Market Cap Hits $3.08 Million

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 26th. Blackmoon has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and $332,441.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blackmoon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00003791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Liqui, HitBTC and Tidex. Over the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded down 22.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009487 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.06 or 0.02886505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026354 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00129028 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00192168 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.79 or 0.08541416 BTC.

Blackmoon Token Profile

Blackmoon’s genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,917,544 tokens. Blackmoon’s official website is www.blackmooncrypto.com . Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG . The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blackmoon

Blackmoon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blackmoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blackmoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

