Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

Bitcoin W Spectrum (CURRENCY:BWS) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 26th. Bitcoin W Spectrum has a market capitalization of $74,165.00 and approximately $101.00 worth of Bitcoin W Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin W Spectrum has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin W Spectrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitcoin W Spectrum

Bitcoin W Spectrum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2018. Bitcoin W Spectrum’s total supply is 105,030,936 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin W Spectrum is /r/BitcoinWSpectrum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin W Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinwspectrm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin W Spectrum’s official website is bitcoinwspectrum.com

Bitcoin W Spectrum Coin Trading

Bitcoin W Spectrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin W Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin W Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin W Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

