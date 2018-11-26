BioScrip Inc (BIOS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.58.

Several research analysts have commented on BIOS shares. BidaskClub downgraded BioScrip from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of BioScrip in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th.

Get BioScrip alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BioScrip by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BioScrip by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of BioScrip by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 45,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioScrip by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,987,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,562,000 after acquiring an additional 27,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioScrip by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,616,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,610,000 after acquiring an additional 31,899 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIOS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,328,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,066. BioScrip has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $3.76. The company has a market cap of $413.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.42.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioScrip will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioScrip Company Profile

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods. The company is primarily involved in the intravenous administration of medications to treat a range of acute and chronic conditions, such as infections, nutritional deficiencies, immunologic and neurologic disorders, cancer, pain, and palliative care.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for BioScrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioScrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.