Biogen Inc (BIIB) Position Reduced by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Biogen by 861.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 20,093 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 2,188.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 122,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,254,000 after purchasing an additional 117,069 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in Biogen by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in Biogen by 269.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 2,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Biogen by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 321,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,632,000 after purchasing an additional 37,049 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael D. Ehlers sold 1,000 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $320.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $249.17 and a 1 year high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 25.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $483.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $394.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $427.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.01.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/biogen-inc-biib-position-reduced-by-pinnacle-associates-ltd.html.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.