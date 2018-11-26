Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 184.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 50,565 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $24,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 2,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,767,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.43.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $273.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 66.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.00 and a 1-year high of $345.15.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.23 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 55.13%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/bio-rad-laboratories-inc-bio-shares-bought-by-prudential-financial-inc.html.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.