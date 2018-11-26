Bevo Agro (BVO) Shares Down 19.7%

Bevo Agro Inc (CVE:BVO)’s share price dropped 19.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.20 and last traded at C$5.42. Approximately 123,660 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 314% from the average daily volume of 29,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.90.

Bevo Agro (CVE:BVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.05 million for the quarter.

Bevo Agro Inc provides propagated plants in North America. It provides greenhouse crop seedlings for pepper, tomato, cucumber, and others; field crop seedlings for lettuce, cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, herbs, etc.; and bedding crop plants, such as geraniums, pelargoniums, nonstop begonias, impatiens, marigolds, petunias, and other annuals, as well as baskets, belgian mums, and poinsettias.

