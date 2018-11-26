Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,653 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Best Buy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 483,519 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,372,000 after buying an additional 22,960 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,487,732 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $118,066,000 after buying an additional 711,507 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Best Buy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 182,685 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 960,062 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $76,191,000 after buying an additional 30,724 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBY opened at $62.55 on Monday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The technology retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.72%.

In related news, insider Patricia H. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $388,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,066.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Corie S. Barry sold 6,783 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $493,802.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,893,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,711 shares of company stock worth $6,081,426. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on BBY shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.06.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

