Beleave (BE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Beleave Inc (TSE:BE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

In other Beleave news, Director Bojan Krasic purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$54,000.00.

About Beleave (TSE:BE)

Beleave Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, produces, and sells tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol medical cannabis in Canada and Colombia. The company produces cannabis oils and extracts for medical purposes. It also operates a network of medical cannabis clinics under the Medi-Green banner.

