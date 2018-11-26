Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,186,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 562,325 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.0% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $35,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Bank of America by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,614,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,490,000 after acquiring an additional 440,054 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 285.9% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 82,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 61,261 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,778,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,850,000 after buying an additional 117,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 50.2% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

BAC stock opened at $26.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $276.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/bank-of-america-corp-bac-shares-sold-by-jupiter-asset-management-ltd.html.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.