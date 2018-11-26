Baidu Inc (BIDU) Stake Lifted by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Baidu by 12.5% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Baidu by 3.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 42.6% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 32,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Baidu by 16.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 606,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,803,000 after purchasing an additional 85,495 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Baidu by 36.0% during the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $182.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Baidu Inc has a twelve month low of $175.32 and a twelve month high of $284.22.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIDU. Barclays set a $250.00 price target on Baidu and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Baidu in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp set a $297.00 price objective on Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.15.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

