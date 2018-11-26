AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Receives $796.54 Average Target Price from Brokerages

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $804.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $675.00 to $805.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $830.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on AutoZone from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AutoZone from $765.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $831.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,112. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. AutoZone has a one year low of $590.76 and a one year high of $839.38.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $18.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.92 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 99.70% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 57.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AutoZone news, insider Rodney C. Halsell sold 5,387 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.21, for a total transaction of $4,046,768.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 23,700 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.06, for a total value of $18,487,422.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,578,315.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,487 shares of company stock valued at $46,667,608 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $120,225,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AutoZone by 435.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,960,000 after buying an additional 127,214 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 3,482.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,803,000 after buying an additional 97,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $61,390,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AutoZone by 4.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,202,000 after buying an additional 84,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

