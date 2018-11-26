Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Position Lessened by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,370,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,939,812,000 after purchasing an additional 410,257 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,605,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,447,190,000 after purchasing an additional 121,162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 213.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,639,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,301,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,671,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,094,000 after purchasing an additional 801,928 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,146,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $958,691,000 after purchasing an additional 84,493 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.19.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.35, for a total transaction of $482,850.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,792.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 62,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $9,059,774.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,971,599.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 179,767 shares of company stock worth $26,396,593. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $140.89 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $107.61 and a 52 week high of $153.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.45%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

