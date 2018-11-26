Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (AUTL) Given $40.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $40.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Autolus Therapeutics an industry rank of 75 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $132,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $258,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $402,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

AUTL traded down $4.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,199. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $53.24.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

