Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Position Boosted by Ffcm LLC

Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 880.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,994,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,522,000 after purchasing an additional 35,432 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Autoliv by 12.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 404,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,889,000 after purchasing an additional 44,969 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Autoliv by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 403,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 4.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,758,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 140.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,842,000 after purchasing an additional 194,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Autoliv from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Autoliv from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 target price on Autoliv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Autoliv stock opened at $87.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. Autoliv Inc. has a one year low of $75.99 and a one year high of $115.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.23). Autoliv had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.69%.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 42,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $3,812,993.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,927.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

