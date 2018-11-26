AurumCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.69 Million (AU)

AurumCoin (CURRENCY:AU) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. AurumCoin has a total market cap of $6.69 million and approximately $842.00 worth of AurumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AurumCoin has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. One AurumCoin coin can now be purchased for $22.45 or 0.00588508 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Cryptohub.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009310 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00127463 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00188017 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.51 or 0.07902631 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009243 BTC.

About AurumCoin

AurumCoin’s total supply is 298,083 coins. AurumCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AurumCoin is www.aurumcoin.com

AurumCoin Coin Trading

AurumCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AurumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AurumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

