Aurubis (NDA) Given a €82.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been assigned a €82.00 ($95.35) price target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target points to a potential upside of 78.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NDA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Warburg Research set a €83.50 ($97.09) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Independent Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €69.68 ($81.02).

ETR NDA traded down €6.96 ($8.09) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €45.82 ($53.28). The company had a trading volume of 663,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,299. Aurubis has a fifty-two week low of €56.64 ($65.86) and a fifty-two week high of €86.80 ($100.93).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Metal Refining & Processing and Flat Rolled Products. It produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; shapes in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

