ATLANT (ATL) Price Tops $0.0209

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 26th. One ATLANT token can now be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Exrates and OKEx. In the last seven days, ATLANT has traded 26% lower against the dollar. ATLANT has a market cap of $783,434.00 and $29,172.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009380 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.64 or 0.03012204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026221 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00128927 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00188616 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.12 or 0.08556932 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT was first traded on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,551,901 tokens. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio . The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Exrates, YoBit, OKEx and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

