ATBCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.84 Million (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. ATBCoin has a total market capitalization of $428,070.00 and approximately $1.84 million worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and HitBTC. In the last week, ATBCoin has traded 36.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ATBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,695.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.75 or 0.04757040 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008338 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.01604893 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00060078 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009080 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000595 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 61.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000630 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

ATBCoin Coin Profile

ATB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com . ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, TOPBTC, YoBit, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.