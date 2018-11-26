Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASMB. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $25.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.96 million, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.43. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $67.36.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 469.91% and a negative return on equity of 50.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, VP Uri A. Lopatin sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $609,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,052,000 after acquiring an additional 238,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 106,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 72,370 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome in the United States.

