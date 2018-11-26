Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) CFO J Kevin Willis Sells 8,519 Shares

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) CFO J Kevin Willis sold 8,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $694,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at $258,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

J Kevin Willis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ashland Global alerts:

On Friday, November 23rd, J Kevin Willis sold 2,046 shares of Ashland Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $164,375.64.

On Friday, November 16th, J Kevin Willis sold 1,227 shares of Ashland Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $100,086.39.

On Monday, November 19th, J Kevin Willis sold 2,455 shares of Ashland Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $198,707.70.

Shares of NYSE ASH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.55. The company had a trading volume of 23,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.59. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $64.81 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. Ashland Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ashland Global from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,730,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,582,000 after purchasing an additional 152,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,452,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,271,000 after purchasing an additional 26,295 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,454,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,305,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 11.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,036,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,929,000 after purchasing an additional 109,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) CFO J Kevin Willis Sells 8,519 Shares” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/ashland-global-holdings-inc-ash-cfo-j-kevin-willis-sells-8519-shares.html.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.