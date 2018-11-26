Argo Group (ARGO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Argo Group (NASDAQ: ARGO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/22/2018 – Argo Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/16/2018 – Argo Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/7/2018 – Argo Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/6/2018 – Argo Group was given a new $72.00 price target on by analysts at Boenning Scattergood. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2018 – Argo Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $72.00 to $70.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2018 – Argo Group was given a new $72.00 price target on by analysts at Boenning Scattergood. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They wrote, “We believe ARGO’s underwriting performance is poised to benefit from these investments. With its relatively short-term bond portfolio, we also expect to see near-term improvement in net investment income due to higher interest rates. We are initiating coverage with a $72.00 target price and an Outperform rating.””

NASDAQ:ARGO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,972. Argo Group has a 52-week low of $50.53 and a 52-week high of $69.77.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $484.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.83 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

In other Argo Group news, insider Mark E. Watson III sold 9,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $625,073.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Power, Jr. sold 5,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $338,650.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,389 in the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Argo Group stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

