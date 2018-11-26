Antibe Therapeutics (ATE) Trading Down 5.6%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc (CVE:ATE)’s share price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26. 466,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,094,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.97, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Antibe Therapeutics (CVE:ATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.30 million.

In other news, Director Michael Mcmillan purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$31,000.00. Also, Director Walter Minnes Macnee purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 455,000 shares of company stock worth $139,700.

About Antibe Therapeutics (CVE:ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent protected pharmaceuticals in Canada, Europe, and the United States. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction, which has completed Phase IIB gastrointestinal safety study.

