Anavex Life Sciences Corp (AVXL) Receives $7.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price objective on Anavex Life Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Shares of AVXL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,464. The company has a market capitalization of $106.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.61. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $502,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The company's lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and in preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, Rett syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Fragile X syndrome.

