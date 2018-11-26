Analyzing Coty (COTY) and United-Guardian (UG)

Coty (NYSE:COTY) and United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.6% of Coty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of United-Guardian shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Coty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.4% of United-Guardian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Coty and United-Guardian’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coty $9.40 billion 0.69 -$168.80 million $0.69 12.43 United-Guardian $12.97 million 6.18 $3.84 million N/A N/A

United-Guardian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coty.

Dividends

Coty pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. United-Guardian pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Coty pays out 72.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Coty has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Coty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Coty has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United-Guardian has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Coty and United-Guardian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coty 2 8 5 0 2.20 United-Guardian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coty currently has a consensus price target of $12.86, indicating a potential upside of 49.93%. Given Coty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coty is more favorable than United-Guardian.

Profitability

This table compares Coty and United-Guardian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coty -1.75% 5.72% 2.25% United-Guardian 33.88% 39.67% 34.93%

Summary

United-Guardian beats Coty on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co. brands. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, mass fragrance, and mass skin care and body care products primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores, pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers. It provides its products under the Bourjois, Max Factor, Rimmel, Wella, Adidas, Guess, Beckham, Beyonce, Biocolor, Bozzano, Bruno Banani, Clairol, CoverGirl, Enrique, Jovan, Nautica, Mexx, Monange, Paixao, Rimmel, Risque, Sally Hansen, Stetson, Younique, and 007 James Bond brands. The Professional Beauty segment offers hair and nail care products to nail and hair salons, nail and hair professionals, and professional stores under the Wella Professionals, System Professional, OPI, ghd, Clairol Professional, Kadus Professional, Londa Professional, Nioxin, Sassoon Professional, and Sebastian brands. The company also sells its products to third-party distributors, as well as through direct-to-consumer, third party-operated, and own branded Websites. It sells its products to approximately 130 countries. The company was founded in 1904 and is based in New York, New York.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc. manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base. The company's medical products comprise LUBRAJEL RR and RC lubricant gels for urinary catheters; LUBRAJEL MG to lubricate urinary catheters, pre-lubricated enema tips, and other medical devices; LUBRAJEL LC, LUBRAJEL FA, and LUBRAJEL BA, which are LUBRAJEL formulations for oral use; LUBRAJEL FLUID to lubricate water-soluble products; and LUBRAJEL TF, a medical lubricant. Its pharmaceutical products consist of RENACIDIN, a prescription drug to prevent and dissolve calcifications in urethral catheters and the urinary bladder; and CLORPACTIN WCS-90, an antimicrobial product to treat infections in the urinary bladder. The company's industrial products include DESELEX liquid, a sequestering and chelating agent for use in the manufacture of detergents; and THOROCLENS, a chlorine-based cleanser. United-Guardian, Inc. also conducts research and product development, primarily related to the development of cosmetic and personal care products. The company markets its products through marketing partners and distributors, advertising in medical and trade journals, mailings to physicians and to the trade, and exhibitions at medical meetings. United-Guardian, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

