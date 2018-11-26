Analyzing Champion Industries (CHMP) & Quad/Graphics (QUAD)

Champion Industries (OTCMKTS:CHMP) and Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Champion Industries and Quad/Graphics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Champion Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Quad/Graphics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Quad/Graphics has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.68%. Given Quad/Graphics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quad/Graphics is more favorable than Champion Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.6% of Quad/Graphics shares are held by institutional investors. 69.2% of Champion Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Quad/Graphics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Champion Industries and Quad/Graphics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champion Industries N/A N/A N/A Quad/Graphics 2.03% 18.09% 3.81%

Volatility & Risk

Champion Industries has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quad/Graphics has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Quad/Graphics pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Champion Industries does not pay a dividend. Quad/Graphics pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Champion Industries and Quad/Graphics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champion Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Quad/Graphics $4.13 billion 0.20 $107.20 million $1.80 8.93

Quad/Graphics has higher revenue and earnings than Champion Industries.

Summary

Quad/Graphics beats Champion Industries on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Champion Industries Company Profile

Champion Industries, Inc. is engaged in the commercial printing and office products and furniture supply business in regional markets east of the Mississippi River. The company also publishes Herald-Dispatch daily newspaper in Huntington, also provides a full range of office products, office furniture and office design services. It also provides printing services ranging from the simplest to the most complex jobs, including business cards, books, tags, labels, brochures, posters and multi-part, continuous and snap-out business forms and offers complete bindery and letterpress services. The company operates its business in two segments: Commercial Printing and Office Products, Office Furniture and Office Design. Champion Industries was founded on July 1, 1992 and is headquartered in Huntington, WV.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc. provides print and marketing services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services. It also provides marketing and other services, such as consumer insights, audience targeting, personalization, media planning and placement, process optimization, campaign planning and creation, pre-media production, videography, photography, digital and print execution, and logistics. In addition, the company manufactures ink. It serves various blue chip companies that operate in various industries; and businesses and consumers that include retailers, publishers, and direct marketers. Quad/Graphics, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin.

