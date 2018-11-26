Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for SeaSpine (SPNE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ: SPNE) in the last few weeks:

11/17/2018 – SeaSpine was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/16/2018 – SeaSpine was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. The company also offers orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Vista, California. “

11/10/2018 – SeaSpine was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. The company also offers orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Vista, California. “

11/8/2018 – SeaSpine was given a new $19.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2018 – SeaSpine was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/5/2018 – SeaSpine was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. The company also offers orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Vista, California. “

10/4/2018 – SeaSpine had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2018 – SeaSpine was given a new $23.00 price target on by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2018 – SeaSpine had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $16.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of SeaSpine stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.67. 6,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. SeaSpine Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $313.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.19.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 30.81% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Corp will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 3,407 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $49,912.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 13.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Novo Holdings A S lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 927,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 573,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 60,848 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 23,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 491,379 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 464,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 57,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine.

