Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for GrafTech International (EAF)

GrafTech International (NYSE: EAF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/12/2018 – GrafTech International was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/6/2018 – GrafTech International had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – GrafTech International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures and provides natural and synthetic graphite and carbon based products and services. The Company offers graphite electrodes, petroleum needle coke, crystalline form of carbon and energy solutions for manufacture of steel, aluminum, silicon metal, automotive products and electronics. GrafTech International Ltd. is based in Independence, United States. “

11/5/2018 – GrafTech International had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2018 – GrafTech International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures and provides natural and synthetic graphite and carbon based products and services. The Company offers graphite electrodes, petroleum needle coke, crystalline form of carbon and energy solutions for manufacture of steel, aluminum, silicon metal, automotive products and electronics. GrafTech International Ltd. is based in Independence, United States. “

NYSE EAF traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,307,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,430. GrafTech International Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $24.36.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $454.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.50 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 43.72% and a negative return on equity of 160.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 231.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 834,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,274,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 18,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 620.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

