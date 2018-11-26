Analysts Set Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (ROG) PT at $249.47

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 249.47.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROG. Bank of America set a CHF 265 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. UBS Group set a CHF 237 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 275 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 249 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

