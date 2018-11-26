Analysts Set Insmed Incorporated (INSM) PT at $37.00

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on INSM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. JMP Securities cut shares of Insmed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

INSM stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.14. 1,179,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,714. Insmed has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insmed will post -4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Roger Adsett acquired 3,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $47,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,946.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis acquired 15,700 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $249,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 151,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,827.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 54,785 shares of company stock valued at $871,726. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Insmed during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Insmed during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Insmed during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the third quarter valued at $452,000.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is amikacin liposome inhalation suspension, which is in late-state development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

