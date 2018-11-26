Analysts Set Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Price Target at $110.22

Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.22.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWRE. TheStreet lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st.

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 400 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,150.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 20,822 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $2,089,279.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,973.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,495 shares of company stock valued at $8,751,743. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,268,000 after buying an additional 215,874 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,528,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,485,000 after buying an additional 40,699 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,317,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,046,000 after buying an additional 53,070 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.0% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 900,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,914,000 after buying an additional 162,319 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 30.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 862,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,547,000 after buying an additional 199,367 shares during the period.

GWRE stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.15. 8,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $107.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 954.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $248.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

