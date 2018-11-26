Analysts Set Diploma PLC (DPLM) Target Price at $1,331.67

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,364.17 ($17.83).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DPLM. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Diploma from GBX 1,190 ($15.55) to GBX 1,225 ($16.01) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,365 ($17.84) target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Diploma from GBX 1,320 ($17.25) to GBX 1,560 ($20.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Numis Securities lowered Diploma to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($16.66) target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

Shares of DPLM traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,314 ($17.17). 386,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,194. Diploma has a 52-week low of GBX 1,010 ($13.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,270 ($16.59).

Diploma (LON:DPLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported GBX 56.40 ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 55.20 ($0.72) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.80 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Diploma’s previous dividend of $7.70.

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls business sectors. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

