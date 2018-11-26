Analysts Set Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) Target Price at $115.38

Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Citigroup set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.27. 696,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,148. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $91.10 and a 52-week high of $138.54.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,185 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $123,441.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,951.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 8,720 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $872,261.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,624,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,905 shares of company stock worth $1,109,253 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1,391.0% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.