Analysts Set Bombardier, Inc. Class B (BBD.B) Target Price at $5.26

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.26.

Several research analysts recently commented on BBD.B shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, November 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$7.00 to C$4.48 in a report on Friday, November 9th.

BBD.B stock opened at C$2.40 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$1.96 and a 12 month high of C$4.16.

Bombardier Inc is a Canada-based manufacturer of both planes and trains. It operates through four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and aftermarket support for three families of business jets (Learjet, Challenger and Global).

