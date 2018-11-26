Analysts Set $19.00 Price Target for CSS Industries Inc (CSS)

Shares of CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $19.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CSS Industries an industry rank of 214 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSS Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSS Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Munyan purchased 2,000 shares of CSS Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $27,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,280.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CSS Industries by 146.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 165,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CSS Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CSS Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in CSS Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in CSS Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSS stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.43. CSS Industries has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.77.

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). CSS Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSS Industries will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. CSS Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.

