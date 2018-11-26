Analysts Set $14.50 Target Price for Garrett Motion Inc (GTX)

Shares of Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) have received an average broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating, one has issued a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $14.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.65 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Garrett Motion an industry rank of 232 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have commented on GTX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

GTX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.14. 4,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,228. Garrett Motion has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTX. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Garrett Motion in the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Garrett Motion in the 3rd quarter worth about $449,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Garrett Motion in the 3rd quarter worth about $496,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Garrett Motion in the 3rd quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Garrett Motion in the 3rd quarter worth about $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

