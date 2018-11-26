Analysts Set $11.45 Target Price for Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (VIOT)

Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $11.45 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Viomi Technology an industry rank of 75 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

VIOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Viomi Technology in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Viomi Technology in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.90 price objective for the company.

Shares of VIOT opened at $9.33 on Friday. Viomi Technology has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the third quarter worth $675,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the third quarter worth $6,750,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the third quarter worth $4,950,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the third quarter worth $595,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the third quarter worth $9,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

