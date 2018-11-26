Analysts Expect QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) will announce earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.56. QTS Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.75). QTS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. QTS Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

QTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised QTS Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.42.

Shares of QTS stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.33. The company had a trading volume of 27,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $58.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.42%.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $685,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 356,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,945,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $88,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,393,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,487,000 after purchasing an additional 117,206 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 166,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 668,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,504,000 after purchasing an additional 269,846 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 797,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,038,000 after purchasing an additional 236,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 69,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of hyperscale and hybrid colocation provides flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

