American Tower Corp (AMT) Position Boosted by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,689,000 after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 135,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 88,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven C. Marshall sold 163,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $25,594,218.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,908,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,021 shares in the company, valued at $23,487,882.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,613 shares of company stock worth $54,127,476 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower stock opened at $160.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $130.37 and a one year high of $167.09. The firm has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. Oppenheimer increased their target price on American Tower from $167.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Argus increased their target price on American Tower from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on American Tower from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.40.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

