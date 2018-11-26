American Assets Trust (AAT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AAT. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

AAT traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. American Assets Trust has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $40.47. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.19.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $82.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.33 million. As a group, research analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 9,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $382,633.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 13,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.08 per share, with a total value of $508,118.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 84,838 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,105 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 76.5% in the second quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,455,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,739,000 after acquiring an additional 630,764 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the second quarter valued at about $2,892,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Assets Trust (AAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.