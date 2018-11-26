Amber Road Inc (AMBR) Insider Nathan Pieri Sells 20,000 Shares

Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) insider Nathan Pieri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $179,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at $285,886.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nathan Pieri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 13th, Nathan Pieri sold 1,438 shares of Amber Road stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $12,812.58.

On Tuesday, October 9th, Nathan Pieri sold 7,400 shares of Amber Road stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $73,704.00.

AMBR stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.02. 213,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Amber Road Inc has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $234.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 0.35.

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Amber Road had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amber Road Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMBR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Amber Road from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amber Road from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amber Road in the second quarter valued at about $2,161,000. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amber Road by 27.9% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 91,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amber Road in the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Amber Road in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amber Road by 86.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 26,577 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amber Road

Amber Road, Inc provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers.

