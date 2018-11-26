Alleghany Co. (Y) Expected to Post Earnings of $7.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) to report earnings of $7.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alleghany’s earnings. Alleghany posted earnings of $9.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Alleghany will report full-year earnings of $27.95 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $36.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alleghany.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by ($4.57). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 12.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $734.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

NYSE Y traded up $9.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $628.55. 41,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,858. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Alleghany has a 1 year low of $551.66 and a 1 year high of $659.88.

In other Alleghany news, Director William K. Lavin sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.84, for a total transaction of $328,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Alleghany by 286.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alleghany by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit reinsurance products.

