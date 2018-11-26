Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Shares Bought by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,172 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 0.1% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $12,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 468.8% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 49.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $150.33 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $130.06 and a one year high of $211.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.35.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. KeyCorp set a $203.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. UBS Group set a $245.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

