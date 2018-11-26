Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (ALDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.09.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $23.00 target price on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th.

NASDAQ ALDR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.52. 22,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.70. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.22. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,871 shares in the company, valued at $105,678. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John A. Latham sold 24,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $449,732.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 268,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,769.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,120 shares of company stock worth $1,407,922 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 120,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine and other serious neurological or inflammatory conditions in the United States, Australia, and Ireland.

