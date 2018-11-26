AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.00

AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 2947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGFS. Citigroup cut their price objective on AgroFresh Solutions from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 4.50%.

In other news, major shareholder Dowdupont Inc. acquired 67,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $452,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,071,121 shares of company stock worth $12,555,866. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $850,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 10,034 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

