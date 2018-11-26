Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Agilent Technologies worth $25,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 64.0% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,636,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $472,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,216 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,359,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,090,000 after acquiring an additional 774,771 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,984,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,544,000 after acquiring an additional 183,728 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,329,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,211,000 after acquiring an additional 49,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,227,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,917,000 after acquiring an additional 495,160 shares in the last quarter.

A opened at $68.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.29. Agilent Technologies Inc has a one year low of $60.42 and a one year high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.75 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In related news, Director Heidi Fields sold 5,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $371,295.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul N. Clark sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $197,293.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

