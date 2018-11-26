Adyen NV (ADYEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €588.33 ($684.11).

ADYEN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €700.00 ($813.95) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Barclays set a €470.00 ($546.51) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €590.00 ($686.05) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €600.00 ($697.67) price target on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th.

About Adyen

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.